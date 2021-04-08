Analysts Offer Predictions for Roxgold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roxgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

