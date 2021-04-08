Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (ACUIF, AETUF, AZEK, CHRRF, COST, GDDFF, GS, ISBC, IVZ, LYB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $29.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $11.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.20. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.60 to $1.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $5.00 to $4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its price target raised by Clarus Securities from $4.50 to $4.75. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

