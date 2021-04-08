Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (CHW, CNQ, ENB, EXFO, FOM, FOOD, FPE, GPH, IFC, IMO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50.

Get Chesswood Group Limited alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)

was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$177.00 to C$178.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.