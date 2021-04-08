Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (CHW, CNQ, ENB, EXFO, FOM, FOOD, FPE, GPH, IFC, IMO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)
was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$177.00 to C$178.00.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)
was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$177.00 to C$178.00.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.