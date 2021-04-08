Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Park Lawn (PRRWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Park Lawn (OTCMKTS: PRRWF):

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/17/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.50 to $40.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$25.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

