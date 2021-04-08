Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (ASC, FIE, GXI, RDSB, SAE, SMMT, SND, SPMYY, SR, STRL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €92.10 ($108.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €11.30 ($13.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

