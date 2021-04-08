Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (BOSS, KER, RCEL, SALM, SAN, SEEL, SEGXF, SFSHF, SGPYY, SHG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($823.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

