Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 8th (BLWYF, BSIG, CARG, GKOS, GOGO, HINOY, JDWPF, MSM, SPNE, TWST)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 8th:

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a buy rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.75.

