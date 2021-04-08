Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ: HZNP) recently:

4/6/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon received a big boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have strengthened the company’s pipeline. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are also impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi which is a woe. It is also facing adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting Tepezza supply.”

3/29/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00.

3/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00.

2/9/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.80. 46,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,635. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

