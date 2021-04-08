Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domo (DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/18/2021 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/18/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOMO traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $58.51. 13,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

