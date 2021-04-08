Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – Silverback Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

4/6/2021 – Silverback Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Silverback Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Silverback Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,879. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

