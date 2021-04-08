Analyzing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,548.18%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $3.89, indicating a potential upside of 81.08%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07 Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.24 -$41.74 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.