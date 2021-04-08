Analyzing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 18.20%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.28 $5.58 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.30 $520.40 million $1.39 12.86

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.