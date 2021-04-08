Analyzing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 10.12 $174.97 million $6.78 23.35 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 4.20 -$76.00 million $0.39 94.44

PS Business Parks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 45.25% 18.36% 9.17% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PS Business Parks and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $32.43, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PS Business Parks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Weyerhaeuser on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

