Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $268.94 million and $5.09 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,593,817 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

