Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,091.50

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39) and last traded at GBX 3,082 ($40.27), with a volume of 472352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,988 ($39.04).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,176.92 ($28.44).

The company has a market cap of £41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,873.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,421.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

