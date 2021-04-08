Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.59

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 231327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

NGLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

