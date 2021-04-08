Anglo American’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.14 ($29.49).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,084 ($40.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,946,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,662. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The stock has a market cap of £42.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,873.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,421.71.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.