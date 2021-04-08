ankrETH Price Reaches $2,050.38 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. ankrETH has a market cap of $60.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,050.38 or 0.03522384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

