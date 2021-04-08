ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $26,211.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00263035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.