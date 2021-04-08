ANON (ANON) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, ANON has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $30,897.44 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00266900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

