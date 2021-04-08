ANON Reaches Market Cap of $30,897.44 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ANON has a total market cap of $30,897.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANON has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00266900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

