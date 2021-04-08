AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Reaches $0.24

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00262757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00781565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.06 or 1.00100682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.00716664 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,701,810 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

