Antiample Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $70.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

