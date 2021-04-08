AntiMatter 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.47 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009084 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $49.72 million and $8.47 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars.

