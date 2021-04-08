Anyswap Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $48.74 million and $276,116.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.90 or 0.99958410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00714695 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.