Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

APHA stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aphria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Aphria by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

