API3 Price Reaches $8.98 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. API3 has a total market cap of $124.37 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00015567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

