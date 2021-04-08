Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

APOG stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 602,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.