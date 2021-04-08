Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.
APOG stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 602,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.