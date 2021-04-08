Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.09 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $156.09 million and $14.50 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00308898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

