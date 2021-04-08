Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

