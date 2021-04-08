Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 12.1% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

