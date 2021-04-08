Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

