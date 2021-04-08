Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $7,957,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.