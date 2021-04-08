Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) rose 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.64. Approximately 8,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 196,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Specifically, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 689,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.