Aprea Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,532% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRE stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 199,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

