Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last ninety days.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.