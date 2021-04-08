Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. 47,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,150,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
APTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.