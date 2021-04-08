Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. 47,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,150,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

APTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

