Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $9.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

