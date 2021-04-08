Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $131,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 159,120 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

