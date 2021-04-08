Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 255,676 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.