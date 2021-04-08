Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits Market Capitalization of $515,010.24

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 293.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 247.8% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $515,010.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,152,749 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.