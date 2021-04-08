Arepacoin Hits Market Cap of $197,490.17 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $197,490.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,152,713 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.