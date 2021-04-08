Ark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Ark has a total market cap of $337.00 million and $15.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,488,042 coins and its circulating supply is 128,367,145 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.