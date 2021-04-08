ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Cap of $25.36 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $25.36 million and $4.57 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00262757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00781565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.06 or 1.00100682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.00716664 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

