Arweave 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.32 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $21.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $32.22 or 0.00055185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

