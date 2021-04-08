Arweave Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.40 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $23.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $30.73 or 0.00054392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

