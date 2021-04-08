Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0831

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $165,172.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008905 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

