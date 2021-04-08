AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

