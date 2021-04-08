Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 569,384 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.32.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

