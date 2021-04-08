ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.78

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.78 and last traded at $102.72, with a volume of 3674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

